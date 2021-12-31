From a historic winter storm, to the Boys and Girls Club’s gift of a new building, to voters saying "no" to a jail but "yes" to an animal shelter, 2021 provided some big news events for Copperas Cove.
Here is a look back at just some of the top Copperas Cove stories the Herald covered in 2021:
Winter storm
Thousands of residents lost power or water — or both — in February when a historic winter storm blanketed the area with snow and then sheets of thick ice.
It began in the overnight hours of Feb. 14-15 when the Electric Reliability Council of Texas ordered that energy providers, such as Oncor, begin rolling blackouts. Initially, the blackouts were intended to be intermittent and last for short amounts of time.
Copperas Cove Public Works Director Scott Osburn said in May that the combination of failures, including the city’s loss of its 20-inch water line from one of its pump stations, was a “perfect storm” that led to the loss of water.
The city also lost power at the Taylor Mountain Pump Station, which supplied water to those on the Mountaintop Pressure Plane.
Power failures at other city buildings also diminished the city’s ability to serve its residents in a variety of capacities.
The storm caused damage to more than half of the school district’s buildings as well.
Boys and Girls Club
After being “mobile” and bouncing from venue to venue for 27 years, the Copperas Cove Boys and Girls Club finally got its own permanent facility in 2021, thanks to a generous donor.
The club opened the facility, located at 206 Laura St., on June 2.
Approximately three years ago, the Boys and Girls Club began raising funds for the purchase of land and to build a permanent facility.
About two years ago, an anonymous donor gifted the land adjacent to 206 Laura St. that the club pegged as the future location of the Cove facility.
Earlier this year, that same donor gifted the club with transfer of ownership of two buildings at 206 Laura St. The buildings used to operate as a child care facility and Texas Charity Bingo.
The club renovated the second building and opened it in the fall.
Bond elections
Voters said “No” to one bond election and “Yes” to another in 2021 during the May and November elections, respectively.
In May, voters rejected a ballot item by the Coryell County Commissioners Court to issue debt in the amount of $30.9 million for the purpose of building a new jail.
On May 1, a total of 2,024 voters (73.2%) said they were “against” the bond, while 743 (26.8%) said they were “for” it.
In November, voters approved a ballot item by the city of Copperas Cove to issue debt in the amount of $4.075 million for the purpose of constructing a new animal shelter.
On Nov. 2, the bond passed with 938 votes (55.6%) “for” and 750 votes (44.4%) “against.”
Officer-involved shooting
Earlier in the year, one Copperas Cove police officer resigned, turned himself in to the Coryell County Jail and was subsequently indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The incident happened on May 23.
According to the indictment, Eric Stoneburner, who was off duty, “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly caused bodily injury to Lacresha Murray by shooting her with a firearm, and the defendant did then and there use or exhibit a deadly weapon during the commission of the assault.”
