Clifford the Big Red Dog was the star of the show of an event hosted for local residents at the Cinergy Cinemas in Copperas Cove last Saturday.
The event was to kickoff the showing of the new “Clifford the Big Red Dog” movie. Cinergy offered the following for $14.99: Breakfast, which one could take into the movie, a movie ticket, a $5 dollar game card that could be used in the Cinergy arcade and game center, and an opportunity meet Clifford the Big Red Dog himself and also get a picture with him. The theater showed the movie at three separate times, and the last one let out at noon.
Taryn and Derek Lord brought their 4-year-old daughter Tenley to the Clifford movie event and breakfast.
“I love Clifford,” Tenley said.
Taryn added: “We enjoyed the new Clifford the Big Red Dog movie, and also enjoyed breakfast and Tenley loved getting a picture of her hugging Clifford.”
Katrina Gommels brought her seven year old daughter Summer to the Clifford event, Katrina is a very busy lady but wanted to have a mommy daughter date. Katrina said that she enjoyed the new Clifford the Big Red Dog movie, and getting a picture with Clifford and her daughter.
The world was first introduced to Clifford the Big Red Dog in 1963 through a book with same name by author Norman Bridwell. He went on to write many more books in the series. The books were then turned into TV shows and now a new movie on the big screen.
