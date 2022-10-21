Earlier this week, a coworker of mine wrote a story about a Copperas Cove man asking for the return of his great-granddaughter’s phone.
To briefly recap, the 12-year-old girl misplaced her phone near the stuffed animals at Cracker Barrel in Harker Heights recently.
Unable to find the phone, the family is asking for its return because it contains memories the girl cherishes of her father who tragically passed away in a paragliding accident in Corpus Christi last month, including pictures, text messages and voicemail messages.
That got me thinking of the memories I cherish from loved ones who have passed. Not all of my memories are tangible, or in the form of messages, voice mails or pictures, but they are still ones I keep.
Immediately, however, I think back to when my grandmother — Helen Christensen — passed away in 1998. Her death was sudden. Only hours before she passed, we had been told she had been given about a year and a half to live after cancer returned. Being in sixth grade at the time, I shed most of my tears while at school.
On the day of her funeral, I felt as though my tears had dried up, and I didn’t like that feeling.
As she lay in the casket in the sanctuary of the church she was a secretary at in a small town in Iowa, I was in her office talking to my mom. We came up with the idea to call her home phone and let her voicemail message pick up so I could hear her voice one last time.
As soon as I heard her voice in the ear piece of the phone, the tears began to flow once more, and I felt a bit of closure to her sudden departure.
I also think back to my grandfather — Larry Gibson — whom I’ve written about in the past.
His death was not as sudden as Grandma Helen’s, though it was no less shocking. As my family and I scrambled to make plans to see him for what I figured was the last time, my mom arranged a WhatsApp video chat with him on a Friday afternoon.
During my lunch break that day, I had the opportunity to talk with him for about 10-15 minutes. I told him how my wife, son and I greatly looked forward to seeing him in just over a week. When I hung up, I had no idea it was the last time I’d see him alive.
As I was finishing up my work before going on my lunch break, my mom had called, so I missed that call on WhatsApp. I still keep that notification of the missed video call with my mom in my WhatsApp as a reminder of the last time I saw my grandfather.
In preparation for his memorial last year, I also began looking through photos I had. Some of my favorite photos of him were at the wedding for my wife and I. It was while looking through those photos that I realized the last time I shook my grandfather’s hand and saw him in person was at our wedding.
What I wouldn’t give to have a little more time with him. If I had known that was the last time I would see him in person, I would’ve prolonged the handshake or talked a little while longer with him.
We will always have memories of our late loved ones in our hearts — memories we will take with us wherever we go. For those tangible memories, however, such as undeleted notifications or photos from a joyous moment, I can tell you I would be crushed to lose them.
So I empathize with the girl who lost her phone and hope she has it returned for her. There is no price one can pay for such things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.