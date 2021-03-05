The local community came out for the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful thrd annual Spring Eco-Fling. The event was held at the Copperas Cove Civic Center Feb. 27.
The event is put on each year as way for families to come out and have fun while learning about the environment and recycling. There was craft-making for the kids and they learned how to pick up and separate recyclables into different bins such as paper, plastic, aluminum, and metal. Local vendors came out to sell some items, and community partners came out to help educate the community and offer their services for free. The Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty held a pageant in which each member made their dresses or outfits out of recycled and reusable materials.
The event was done with all COVID-19 safety protocols, officials said.
Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer made her dress with balloons.
“I gathered all of my balloons and then glued them together,” she said. “I started making the train and that was a very difficult task because I did not have any guide to base this dress off of. I want everybody to know to love yourselves, love charity and love their community.”
Roxanne Flores-Achmad is the executive director for Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.
“We have been very successful this year despite COVID-19,” she said. “We have had phenomenal numbers at our beautification and our litter cleanups. This event is our Spring Eco-Fling which is an opportunity for families to come out learn how they can repurpose and recycle items that they have in their homes. We have crafts to go, which is where we have items that were repurposed from our homes and they were able to use them for crafts. We have vendors and our local community partners who are offering their goods and services for free.”
Mary Derrick has been involved with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful for about 10 years.
“I help with education and getting information out to the community about ways to reuse, recycle, and being an educator I like to educate the children and get them involved. That is what these games we have out are about. It lets them learn about recycling and have fun at the same time. We also enjoy the fashion show put on the Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty where every dress or outfit is made with recycled materials,” she said.
Bonita Henderson has been the Volunteers President for Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful for a year and a half. “We want a community that up cycles because it is an excellent art form.”
Myrna Enriquez brought her children to the Spring Eco-Fling because she wanted to see what was going on. The kids had fun playing the recycle game, the game teaches kids how to separate different types of recyclables. It was their first time at the event.
