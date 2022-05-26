Copperas Cove High School 2022 senior Emma MacDonald will walk across the Bell County Expo Center stage, receive her diploma, switch her tassel to the left of her mortar board hat, and be officially graduated from what has been a high school career nothing short of extraordinary.
MacDonald, who was born and raised in Copperas Cove, and whose grandparents and parents are also Cove graduates, will only walk the stage after giving remarks at the senior class president. Leadership is not new to MacDonald who served as the president of the freshman, sophomore, and junior classes before completing her fourth year of class leadership as a senior.
“Going in as class president this year, there were so many ‘what ifs' and unknowns. Would we be able to have all the senior events that had been held prior to the pandemic?” MacDonald asked. “There were definitely challenges. Even though I was class president the previous years, we never had to plan events and lead on the scale we did this year. But it couldn’t have gone any better. I am so proud of my officer team on how we executed everything this school year.”
MacDonald is also the CCHS DECA Chapter president and served this year as the District V DECA Vice President of Media. MacDonald competed at the International DECA Conference in Atlanta, Georgia against 17,000 students from around the world. MacDonald also served as the president of CCHS SkillsUSA, a new organization started on the campus this year. MacDonald also holds memberships in several organizations including HOSA, National Honor Society, and Student Council.
“From a young age, I always felt the desire to serve in any way possible,” MacDonald said. “I can remember as far back as fifth grade campaigning for student council. It’s just who I am.”
Like any good leader, MacDonald also serves her community and has accrued more than 500 hours of community service through various charitable causes.
MacDonald graduates from Copperas Cove High School with more than 30 college credits as she heads to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a major in nursing. MacDonald’s goal is to work as a travel emergency department nurse. MacDonald is well on her way with three career certifications earned in the health science field while attending CCHS. MacDonald is a Certified Medical Assistant, Certified Phlebotomy Technician/Assistant, and is certified in basic life support.
“My most precious memory from high school is meeting all of my friends that I will be graduating with tonight,” MacDonald said. “I wish I could say one specific event, but the truth is they made everything special in some way. I will always cherish those memories.”
MacDonald leads the class of more than 450 high school seniors tonight as they complete their high school careers. The graduation will be held at the Bell County Expo Center Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. Seating is not limited.
