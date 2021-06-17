An estimated 4,500 people walked around the Copperas Cove City Park last Saturday evening as the city hosted its fourth food truck festival.
Among the thousands looking to satisfy their hunger were Sondra Cox and her husband, Jacob Cox.
It was the first time the Fort Hood couple had been at the food truck festival.
“We heard about it through a friend, and we’re actually here with her right now; she’s in a different line,” Jacob Cox said.
Sondra Cox said she does not believe their friend had been to the festival either.
“She’s a big foodie, so she likes to try a bunch of food trucks, too, so she said ‘Let’s go,’” she said.
Before entering the park, the Coxes — and all other attendees — paid an entrance fee.
Ashley Wilson, the special events coordinator for the city’s Parks & Recreation Department, said the city received $5,128 in entrance fees.
The money goes back into the special events fund that will go to cover expenses for next year’s food truck festival.
Saturday was the first food truck festival since 2019. The city did not host one in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The turnout was amazing considering coming off of a COVID year! All the food trucks and booth vendors were pleased with the event and were thankful for the great turnout,” Wilson said via email. “It was great to be able to see the community support all of these vendors and food trucks.”
Also during the food truck festival, different kickball teams battled it out in a kickball tournament. Each team was guaranteed two games as they played to determine a champion.
One of the teams, the City Slickers, was comprised of city council members and city staff. They won one game and lost two, putting them in third place out of four teams.
SWEAT at Cove Fitness won the tournament, sweeping all four games.
The team received a plaque, and all team members received a food truck festival T-shirt.
The festival included a petting zoo, bouncy castles and bounce houses, live dance groups and a mobile ax throwing truck.
Also among those waiting for food from Gringos Locos Tacos were mother and son Ramona Davis and Ramon Davis.
Ramon, who is from Chicago, said that he is kind of like a food critic every time he tries different kinds of food.
“I know me — I don’t know about everybody else — but I judge a lot of people’s food because of how we treat our food in Chicago. It’s like very praised,” he said.
