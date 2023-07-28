Complete with a parade and a feast of traditional food from Guam, hundreds — if not, thousands — of people from across the country converged on Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove last weekend to celebrate the 79th year of Guam’s liberation.

The annual celebration commemorates when U.S. forces invaded Japanese forces, who controlled the island, on July 21, 1944. Japan captured the U.S. territory on Dec. 8, 1941 — a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor. The invasion in 1944 allowed the U.S. to recapture the island.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

