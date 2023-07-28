Complete with a parade and a feast of traditional food from Guam, hundreds — if not, thousands — of people from across the country converged on Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove last weekend to celebrate the 79th year of Guam’s liberation.
The annual celebration commemorates when U.S. forces invaded Japanese forces, who controlled the island, on July 21, 1944. Japan captured the U.S. territory on Dec. 8, 1941 — a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor. The invasion in 1944 allowed the U.S. to recapture the island.
What made this year’s celebration special was the fact that those on the island of Guam were unable to celebrate the liberation this year.
Typhoon Mawar ravaged the island in May, causing significant damage.
“The island is still recovering,” said April Cruz-Carcenilla, a member of the Chamorro Association of Central Texas, which organized the annual event. “So for us — for the first year — bring the traditions out here, it was a heart-felt thing to where we wanted everyone to know how we celebrate back home.”
Cruz-Carcenilla said that Liberation Day to those of Chamorro descent is like the Fourth of July for Americans.
“Back home, on our Liberation Day, everything does shut down,” she said. “But we shut down the main highway and we have a huge parade, which consists of over 200 floats from everywhere around the island. Everybody comes, puts up a tent on the side of that main road and they stay all day watching all the floats go by, celebrating with each other — it’s pretty big.”
Every year, Cruz-Carcenilla and others cherish the celebrations that have happened in Copperas Cove.
“Our events are always heart-warming because we’re far from home, so every year, they plan to come to an event like this and get that little taste of home,” she said.
Though she helped organize and work the event, Cruz-Carcenilla said people constantly stopped her to tell her how well the event was put on and what it meant to them.
Many of the comments made aluded to this year being the most lively event that has been put on.
Having been born and raised in the village of Yona, Guam, Cruz-Carcenilla said she knew what needed to be done to give the feel of home.
The event began with a parade of classic Toyota pickup trucks, performances by local dance groups and vocal groups, a pageant to crown the raina (queen) of the celebration and a Chamorro band from Las Vegas.
The event also featured a large, free feast that included a whole roasted pig.
The annual event that is celebrated in Copperas Cove always happens on the Saturday closest to Liberation Day.
