KILLEEN — A few thousand people celebrated the life of an Air Force veteran and former Copperas Cove ISD bus driver during an inaugural celebration.
Marcus Simmons died in May 2009 from sickle cell anemia complications at age 27.
The Smile Like Marcus organization hosted the Marcus Simmons Day Festival at the Killeen Special Events Center on Saturday.
Simmons’ birthday — Jan. 20 — was the inspiration behind this special day. He was being celebrated the day after his birthday, along with everyone who has a birthday in the month of January.
There was a cake decorating competition, a hair and make-up competition, dancers, performances, food vendors and more.
Activities at the event included: bounce houses, live performances, food trucks, a blood drive hosted by Carter Blood Care, a mini petting zoo, games, competitions and more.
“I feel his love right now, these are tears of joy, I’m very happy for the first time since he’s passed. When I see these little kids and the smiles on people’s faces, this is what Marcus Simmons Day is all about,” said Dominique Simmons, brother of Marcus and organizer of the event.
This was the first year for the celebration and the event.
Dominique Simmons said he plans for the celebration to be an annual event, adding he was pleased with the turnout. He also said he has been inspired to write a book about his brother’s life, as well as continue to advocate and educate other about sickle cell anemia, the disease that his brother died from.
Marcus Simmons’ surviving wife Jasmine and daughter Jaylisa also attended the event.
“This day means a lot to me, to put it on my brother-in-laws heart to organize this event and see how Marcus’s smile brought so much joy to Killeen,” Jasmine said.
For more information about updates and future events go to smilelikemarcus.com.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
Herald Staff Writer
