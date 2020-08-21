For the first time since March 6, students returned to campuses across Copperas Cove on Tuesday morning as school began for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Jennifer Maples, assistant principal at House Creek Elementary, used “happy” to describe the mood.
“The best thing is just seeing the kids, and they’re happy,” she said. “We’ve had, of course, a few tears, but it’s the unknown.”
Maples said staff have endured long nights to prepare for the return of students.
“Yes, we’ve had the busy buzz getting everything set up,” she said. “Teachers were here until 9, 10 o’clock last night, but they do it for the kids, and they’re so excited to have them back on campus.”
It wasn’t just the teachers who were excited; the students were also excited.
De’ziyah Gilbert is starting second grade this year.
Gilbert explained why she was particularly excited to go back to school.
“Because I haven’t came to school in a long time, and I love math, and I couldn’t really do that when I was at home,” she said.
As students filed off of the buses at House Creek Elementary, staff were ready with paperwork to ensure their parents had completed their screenings.
Staff members were also standing by to greet those who were being dropped off by parents — both by foot and by vehicle.
Parents will complete the screening for their student on the first day of every week through the district’s online enrollment portal known as Skyward.
The screening asks parents if their student has experienced any of the symptoms of the coronavirus within the past 24 hours, as well as if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.
Maples said parents showed grace on the first day.
“The parents have been very understanding,” she said. “Kids have had their face coverings on — even some parents have had their face coverings on.”
For those who were not comfortable sending their children to school in-person had the option to have them do virtual learning. Parents were asked to respond with their choice beginning in the first week of August.
Some parents changed their initial choice, said Wendy Sledd, spokeswoman for the district.
All but one parent changed their choice from virtual to in-person, Sledd said Tuesday morning.
“We had a lot of parents saying, ‘Hey, I changed my mind. My child really wants to go to school on campus,’” Sledd said.
The district is providing lunch and breakfast for virtual learners, Sledd said.
Maps and a schedule were sent out to parents of virtual learners.
The prices for lunch meals vary. Students can apply for free or reduced lunches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.