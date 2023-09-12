Development Services, Building and Code Compliance staff will be attending a one-day training conference in Georgetown on Sept. 28. These departments will be closed for that single day to allow for department staff to receive uniformed training.
On Sept. 28, in-person services (including walk-ins), phone calls or emails will not be available.
