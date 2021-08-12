The Copperas Cove Public Library will host three public events in the coming week, events that will cater to the fans of role playing board and card games, fans of bluegrass music and teenagers between the age of 11 and 18.
All events are free and open to the public. Two of the upcoming events will feature free pizza, while the other will feature free ice cream.
Gaming Day
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, fans of fantasy games can come together for a return of Gaming Day inside the meeting room of the library, 501 S. Main St.
Volunteer game masters will run an adventure using fifth edition “Dungeons & Dragons” or “Savage Worlds” rules, according to an event flyer from the library.
Other games such as “Warhammer 40,000,” “Magic: The Gathering” or other tabletop games are welcome.
Those wishing to play should bring their own dice, cards and gaming gear.
Snacks, Papa John’s pizza and sodas will be provided.
For more information, call 254-547-3826.
Teen Night
From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, teens aged 11 to 18 are invited to a reading program in the meeting room of the library.
Teens who attend are encouraged to discuss what they’ve been reading, and to hear about new books. Xbox games will also be set up to be played.
Anyone with fan art or fan fiction is encouraged to bring it.
Domino’s is providing pizza for the event.
Bluegrass Concert
From 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 20, the public is invited to attend a free bluegrass concert by The Sieker Band.
Waffle Cone of Copperas Cove will provide free ice cream.
Donations are welcome to help offset the free admission and ice cream.
