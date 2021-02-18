Icy conditions caused Copperas Cove’s inaugural Chocolate Fantasia event to be postponed from Feb. 12 until a later date at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
But, Preteen Miss Five Hills Romella Spitzer sees the change in the date as an opportunity.
“I am still looking forward to having the event. I am excited to have it,” Spitzer said. “But now, even more people can enjoy the event because they can still get tickets to it.”
Copperas Cove High School culinary arts students, under the instruction of teacher Shelby Martin, are creating triple chocolate espresso truffles, red velvet fudge, brigadeiros which is a Brazilian truffle-like treat, banana cream chocolate truffles, and chocolate covered coconut balls for guests to enjoy.
S. C. Lee Junior High Farm to Table students, under the instruction of teacher Bobbi Aulabaugh, are creating lemon cream-filled white chocolate bon bons, caramel-filled milk chocolate hearts and buttercream-filled dark chocolate bon bons.
The students have created 200 of each chocolate delight resulting in 1,600 pieces of chocolate for guests to enjoy. Guests will also enjoy faux champagne, Starbucks coffee and bottled water.
In addition to the sweet treats, attendees will be able to stroll through and enjoy nearly two dozen paintings created by Copperas Cove ISD students enrolled in special education classes.
Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win the pieces of art of their choice.
“My sister, Samantha, has autism and she loves to paint and draw,” Spitzer said. “That is why I wanted to host this event, to show other people that just because you have autism does not mean you just sit there and don’t do anything. People with autism can paint, draw and do all kinds of things.”
All proceeds from Chocolate Fantasia will be used to purchase sensory classroom equipment, which benefits not only students with autism but all students who are experiencing a stressful situation and need a calm atmosphere in which to de-stress and refocus their minds and emotions so they can return to the classroom and learn.
Sensory classrooms have proven to be beneficial to students in military families who have a deployed parent and students with behavioral challenges.
CCISD Special Education Director Dawn Woodard said that sensory equipment also has its benefits when used in student instruction.
“Sensory classroom equipment helps enrich the learning environment for students by increasing differentiation of instruction and student engagement,” Woodard said. “Sensory equipment can also help immerse the learner through increasing the senses used during involvement in different educational activities and tasks.”
Tickets are available at www.chocolatefantasia2021.eventbrite.com and are also available for purchase at the event, whenever it is held.
