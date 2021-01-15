In the Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Program, there is a common question: “So, what can the baby titleholders possibly do to support the community?”
The answer is simple: Help their own.
Baby Mister Five Hills Nakoa Ramirez and Baby Miss Five Hills Ariana Benton are using their beautiful baby faces to encourage local business owners and operators to put out collection jars to benefit Hope Pregnancy Center through their Change for a Change joint community service project.
Nakoa was born at Carl R. Darnall Army Hospital at Fort Hood. He arrived a healthy baby boy who was 19 and one-half inches long, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Nakoa’s mother, Brooklyn, said it is important for the Ramirez family to raise money for Hope Pregnancy Center because all babies and their mothers should have the opportunity to receive quality medical care during the pregnancy.
“Even though my son was born healthy, it is still in a mother’s nature to want help for those who do not have the easiest pregnancy,” Ramirez said. “I am glad Hope Pregnancy Center is there to provide assistance.”
Area Sonic Drive-In restaurants donate their maraschino cherry jars once they have emptied them for collection jars used by the baby titleholders. Nakoa placed collection jars at the Gyro Nook in Harker Heights and The Bloom Coffee Roasters at both the Harker Heights and Copperas Cove locations.
Ariana has placed collection jars at The Healthy Hub in Copperas Cove and three Sonic locations in Copperas Cove, Killeen and Harker Heights.
Edwina McGuiness carried her daughter, Ariana Benton, full-term and Ariana was born healthy weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19 inches long.
“My pregnancy wasn’t easy,” McGuiness said. “I had tachycardia which is an increased heart rate throughout my second and third trimester which were very scary. Hope Pregnancy Center is a great organization that helps aid women and provide resources that are needed by women throughout pregnancy and postpartum.”
Nakoa and Ariana pick up the change from the collection jars monthly. They both enjoy retrieving the coins and placing them in their money bags for Hope Pregnancy Center.
For businesses wishing to obtain a collection jar for Hope Pregnancy Center, please email fivehillspageant@gmail.com or send a message through the Copperas Cove Five Hills Pageant Facebook page.
