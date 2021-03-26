Titleholders in the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program were honored recently with the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for racking up more than 5,000 hours of service with their families over the past 10 months.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer volunteered more than 1,000 hours with her first title in the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program and logged more than 700 hours of service this year as the junior ambassador despite the pandemic.
“Volunteering in this community is the absolute best, and I love when we all come together at events with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful,” Sawyer said. “My favorite event was the waterway cleanup dressed like a pirate since it was National Pirate Day, hunting for trash and going waist high into the water to clean up our community.”
Sawyer is now a two-time recipient of the Presidential bronze, silver and gold awards for her volunteer service.
Young Miss Five Hills Elise Fuselier also earned all levels of the PVSA, having accrued nearly 150 hours of service this past year.
“My favorite volunteer project this year would have to be the Peaceful Mats Project. It was (my) favorite because senior citizens struggle due to illnesses and their lives are greatly impacted,” Fuselier said. “It meant a lot to help those who cannot help themselves — especially during the pandemic.”
The Peaceful Mats Project was headed up by Senior Ms. Five Hills Dawn Hale who appreciated Fuselier’s and the royalty’s support in creating busy mats to bring peace of mind to the elderly suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia. Hale volunteered more than 500 hours this year with not only her own project, but multiple projects throughout the community.
“A couple of my favorite volunteer activities this past year were helping move debris and clearing an area at the Angel Wings Horse Ranch. What an honor to help the ranch program’s growth so it is able to help heal more young girls caught in the sex trafficking trade,” Hale said. “The other one was KCCB Texas Arbor Day. What a joy to plant new shrubs and trees at the Copperas Cove Police Department. I am excited to see them grow in the coming years.”
Little Mister Five Hills Jordan Hendrix Jr. volunteered more than 150 hours this year with his service project, Cards Across the Ocean, and other events. His favorite event was the KCCB graffiti cleanup project.
“He enjoyed preparing the paint equipment and painting over all of the graffiti. Jordan also enjoyed seeing some of the graffiti artwork. He saw two of his favorite characters, Spiderman and Sonic the Hedgehog, before painting over them,” his father, Jordan Hendrix, Sr., said. “Jordan also enjoyed having a stand at National Lemonade Day and is very excited to do it again this year.”
Miniature Mister Five Hills Maddox Tobias ascended to the crown after placing as a runner-up. He did not start his reign until the end of July and still volunteered more than 250 hours.
“While Maddox is most proud of his Free Little Library refurbish project, the events that stand out to him as the most fun and memorable were the annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza and Chocolate Fantasia,” Jillian Tobias, Maddox’s mother said. “He loves reflecting back on all the events he’s experienced this year when flipping through his scrapbook from his reign.”
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty crown their successors Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B.
