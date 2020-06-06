COPPERAS COVE — Saturday, June 6, 2020 will be a sad day for Five Hills Ambassador Briana Liles. The time has finally come to crown her successor in the 7th Annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant’s crowning ceremonies.
Liles, who competed in the pageant multiple times before winning Preteen Miss Five Hills 2018 and advance to become Five Hills Ambassador 2019, said her favorite memory of wearing the crown isn’t limited to just one thing.
“Every memory made with my royalty family, helping them with what was so dear to their hearts and mine, is what made my years so special,” Liles said. “The thing I will miss most is dressing up to fit the theme of each parade and enjoying all the events together.”
Miniature Miss Five Hills Autumn Munoz will also miss the parades the most, said her mother, Shana Heikken.
“She loved seeing all the people and waving to the crowds,” Heikken said.
Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts said she also enjoyed all the parades and visiting all different cities throughout the year.
“I am going to miss all the friends I’ve made and seeing them every week. That bond is family now,” Roberts said. “The new titleholders should enjoy every moment as it will go fast. Help your royal family with their platforms as their success is also yours.”
Junior Miss Five Hills Hayley Saywer said her favorite part of her reign was getting to represent Copperas Cove.
“Being in our hometown parade, learning more about our town’s history and working with everyone in our community made me feel like I had a part to play in what makes our home so great. Even though I won’t be your Junior Miss Five Hills after Saturday, I’ll still work to help our city be the best it can be.”
Junior Mister Five Hills Noah Spitzer most enjoyed his community service project, Little Free Libraries.
“I’m going to miss stocking the books every month and helping other kids read,” Spitzer said.
Young Miss Five Hills Angelica Torres enjoyed meeting new people and seeing new places.
“I miss all the laughter and special times with my royalty family, but I will have the memories to cherish forever,” Torres said. “To my successor, wear your crown with pride and never let it drop. You are now a role model to many people in the community and they look up to you. So, make a positive impact during your year.”
Tears well up in Liles’ eyes as she prepares to crown the new Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador.
“The best advice I can give to all of the new titleholders is to be kind and give with your heart and do as much as you can. The year goes so fast, and you don’t want it to end with any regrets of not doing more then you did.”
