The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have far-reaching consequences for letter carriers and the U.S. Postal Service. Mail carriers continue to deliver masks, test kits and more to essential workers and are now delivering stimulus checks across the country. Millions of Americans are relying on the U.S. Postal Service for key supplies while they isolate themselves to slow the spread of COVID-19.
With much attention on essential workers such as medical personnel, the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty wanted to let mail carriers know they are also appreciated for their perseverance during the pandemic.
Miss Five Hills Emerald Bentley says she is grateful for the commitment of U. S. Postal workers to keep her family connected.
“It is true that the mail never stops for rain, sleet, or snow, but now they are facing something we never thought could happen in our country,” said Miss Five Hills Emerald Bentley, a military spouse. “We are so thankful for their dedication to keeping the world moving during these times. Because of their service, I have been able to receive packages of food, essential items, letters from loved ones, and even been able to ship care packages to my husband who has been extended in California due to the military stop movement.”
Using chalk, Bentley and her children, James and Harper, created a message of appreciation outside their mailbox so the mail carrier would see it when delivering the mail.
Junior Miss Five Hills Hayley Sawyer covered the last section of her driveway next to the mailbox in colorful chalk. A huge heart containing the words, thank you, was surrounded by yellow stars while an envelope drawn with chalk served as a special address to the mail carrier to thank him for his efforts.
“Our mail carriers are definitely front line heroes. Thanking our mail carriers is so important right now because they are putting themselves at risk every day for us to make sure our mail is delivered,” Sawyer said. “My chalk thank you message was just a small token of my great appreciation for all they do.”
The United States Postal Service has more than 600,000 employees processing, transporting, and delivering mail and packages for the American public, providing a vital public service.
Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts said she enjoyed making the chalk thank you message made up of a heart, envelope and personally signed for her mail carrier.
“They work hard and have to be exposed every day to all the different packages and wanted to let them know we appreciate all their hard work and dedication,” Roberts said.
The titleholders also created cards and pictures of appreciation for frontline workers at the City of Copperas Cove, Copperas Cove Fire and Police Departments, Copperas Cove H-E-B, and Copperas Cove Walmart to thank them for their essential work to ensure the community is in operational throughout the disaster declaration.
