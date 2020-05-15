Chalk art, super heroes, and messages of encouragement to support essential health care workers don the front doors of homes across Copperas Cove as part of the Copperas Cove Police Department’s door decorating contest.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty whipped out their glue guns, chalk sets, glitter and even holiday lights to support the police department’s efforts to let these frontline employees know they are appreciated.
Junior Miss Five Hills Hayley Sawyer used a super hero theme in her décor complete with caped crusaders wearing medical masks and LED lights to draw attention to the thank you sentiment in the display.
“Decorating our door for healthcare workers was one of the most inspirational projects I’ve completed this year because these amazing individuals put themselves in harm’s way, risking their own lives to help all of us during this crisis,” Sawyer said. “The door took roughly 30 hours to complete from start to finish and I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. It was meant to celebrate these heroes during this pandemic and show what life-saving legends they really are.”
Little Mister Five Hills Noah Spitzer enlisted the help of his twin sister, Romella, when creating his masterpiece on his garage door.
“The first thought that came to mind was thank you, so I wanted to write it in big capital letters like I was screaming it from far away,” the 8-year-old said. “My sister and I put small messages of encouragement on our door instead along with actual pieces of medical equipment like a stethoscope and syringe to show how they are saving lives.
“Because we are still social distancing, words speak a lot louder than actions. So, they have to mean a lot more to get your message out. My sister and I spent a long time on the decorating, like 6 hours for each of us, maybe more.”
Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts chose not to decorate her own home’s front door but instead the door of an essential healthcare worker.
“I chose to decorate my grandmother’s door to thank her and all the healthcare staff at the clinic where she works. They have been working hard through this pandemic. They make sure that cancer patients continued to get the treatments needed to ensure they get better,” Roberts said. “My grandmother hasn’t had a day off since spring break. Even though I worry about her, I am super proud of her.”
Families were encouraged to use materials around the home and not go to stores to get what was needed to decorate. Doors were judged on Monday and winners will be announced on Wednesday on the Copperas Cove Police Department’s social media platforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.