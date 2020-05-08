There’s no doubt that COVID-19 distance learning makes this academic school year unlike any other. Teacher Appreciation Week began on Monday and offers an opportunity to take a moment and express our gratitude to teachers.
Senior Ms. Five Hills Donna Higgins was a Copperas Cove ISD special education teacher for nearly three decades.
“Teacher appreciation was such a special week when I was teaching. My fellow teachers looked forward to being spoiled by administration, PTO, parents and students as they showed their appreciation,” Higgins said.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty kicked off the campaign at the beginning of the week by sending hand-written notes, creating personalized drawings and making posters to let their teachers know that they are grateful for their academic, emotional and mental support.
Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts said teachers come in many forms like classroom teachers, trainers at work, coaches, and even parents teaching their children at home during the pandemic.
“Ms. Caitlyn (Sharbeno) at the Copperas Cove animal shelter teaches others about what she does and how they can help the animals at the shelter,” Roberts said. “So, I have chosen to thank her this week for all she does.”
Many teachers have gone out of their way to reach out to students and families. But, teachers need support too. CCISD teachers and support staff ramped up off-campus learning in record time beginning lessons on the Tuesday following Spring Break while many other districts took the next week to have students engaged in their lessons again. Teachers did this all while checking in on their students and managing the pandemic in their own lives.
Junior Miss Five Hills Hayley Sawyer made both a card and poster for her teacher and said they were very special projects because her teacher deserves appreciation.
“Mrs. (Joan) Hillenbrand is not only my teacher at school, but she’s my religious education teacher at Holy Family (Catholic Church),” Sawyer said. “She has been amazing during this transition to online zoom classes. I wanted to show her how much I appreciate her.”
With students now learning from home, teachers also had some quick learning to do. They had to figure out how to educate virtually. They’ve had to turn to technology and in many cases, dramatically modify lesson plans.
Miniature Miss Five Hills Autumn Munoz created a special package for her teacher that included a package of popcorn.
“I want to thank my teacher because she teaches me and helps me do my work,” the pre-kindergarten student said. “I drew a heart in my card for the love I have for my teacher.”
Copperas Cove students and parents are encouraged to create hand-written thank you notes or pictures to thank teachers. Once completed, put the letter in your student’s campus blue mailbox this week. Ensure it is clearly marked with the teacher’s name so it is received.
