Running in place, knee tucks, squats, lunges, push-ups and more make up the workout routines that Young Miss Five Hills Angelica Torres created for each day of the week to keep the community heart healthy while local fitness facilities are closed due to COVID-19.
Despite having two heart disorders, this S. C. Lee volleyball player doesn’t use those as excuses to not exercise. With all of the area gyms closed including the schools’, the eighth grader created five two-minute quick workout videos that can be done at any fitness level and regardless of location.
“I decided to bring awareness to the community since heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancers combined,” Torres said whose platform of service during her year long reign is Heart Health. As a member of the volleyball team, Torres is required by Copperas Cove ISD as part of her in-home lessons to provide a weekly video to her coach to show that she is working out on a daily basis. Torres’ personal workout to stay heart healthy includes a 1-mile run, weights, core exercises and more.
During the Thursday workout, Torres pressed her back against her garage door, knees bent and led viewers into a 30-second wall sit.
“This is similar to a squatting position. But, make sure your rear end is up like you are sitting in a chair,” Torres said. “Depending on what sport you play, you can do these in your drills. Like in volleyball, we stay (with palms up) because this is our ready position. Or, you can go palms down for lateral shuffles.”
Effective March 16, fitness facilities including Gold’s Gym temporarily closed. Members were notified via email from Dane Howell, Regional Corporate Sales Manager – Central TX and California.
“At Gold’s Gym the health and safety of our members and team members across the globe is our top priority,” Howell said. “We feel strongly about the importance of fitness at a time like this, both to keep our communities active and healthy as well as to relieve stress.”
Studies also reveal that exercising keeps a person’s immune system operating at its optimum level, which is vital in preventing the contraction of the coronavirus.
Gold’s Gym and other facilities are offering online classes to their members. Torres felt honored to be able to offer her video workouts, share her knowledge and build her confidence and public speaking skills.
In Torres’ video, her workout locations move from her driveway to her living room.
“As you can see, my setting changed. But, that’s not going to keep me from working out on a rainy day or from my heart condition,” Torres said. “So, let’s get started.”
Torres’ videos are free and are viewable on the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant Facebook page at @covepageant.
