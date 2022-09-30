Tickets for the second show at Fubar Sports Bar featuring Tiffany and Jade Sterling on Wednesday are still available. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the bar, 181 E. Business Highway 190.
VIP tickets are $55, and general admission tickets are $35. To purchase tickets or get information about VIP tickets for “Tiffany’s Meet and Greet Package,” call Fubar at 254-518-1747 or send a message through the Fubar Facebook page on Messenger at https://www.facebook.com/FubarSportsbar.
