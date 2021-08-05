The fates of the former City Hall and the former Fire Station No. 2 have been decided.
The Copperas Cove City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to have them demolished after an asbestos abatement.
Copperas Cove Fire Chief Michael Neujahr said the buildings, which are located at 507 S. Main St. and 1208 W. Ave. B, respectively, are dilapidated and not in the interest for the city to keep.
As a result of the council’s approval, City Manager Ryan Haverlah will write up a contract for AmeriVet Enterprises, LLC, of Copperas Cove, in the amount of $118,870 for the asbestos abatement and demolition of both buildings.
Councilwoman Dianne Campbell asked Haverlah and Neujahr what was the plan for the fire station and why there was a sense of urgency to have the buildings demolished.
“As far the sense of urgency, that came directly from city council to demolish a dilapidated building that is on a major roadway,” Haverlah said. “It is also a liability to the city to continue to keep that facility there in the condition that it’s in.”
Neujahr described the former fire station as a “building, built on a building, built on a building.”
He said that inside the building, the city is story several unusable fire department items that the city labeled as excess property, Christmas decorations that are beyond repair and soccer goals from the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department.
Campbell also asked if people are at risk when they go into the building.
“Structurally, it’s an old building. It’s got old bones, it’s got mold, there’s asbestos in there, it’s not habitable at all,” Neujahr said. “I wouldn’t say it’s an imminent health hazard walking in there, but it’s time to move out of that building and put it to the ground.”
The plan for what will be done with the properties after the buildings have been demolished is expected to be discussed at a future meeting.
One organization affected by the decision to demolish the buildings is the Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant, which also stores its parade float in the former fire station.
Wendy Sledd, the volunteer director of that program, urged the council to consider some things, including that previous council members had showed interest in looking into the construction of a building to house the float in 2017. Since city staff did not receive estimates for the building, the item was never brought back to the council at that time, Haverlah said.
Currently, the city does not have any buildings set aside specifically to house the float.
Haverlah said that to construct a shelter specifically for the float, it could cost the city between $20,000 to $70,000.
Sledd said the float can be stored outside, but refurbishing of the float would have to take place twice as often — every four years.
After giving the council the background on past discussions about the float, Haverlah reminded the council members of the agenda item before them Tuesday evening.
“The item that is before you is not about the parade float storage. It is something I wanted you to be fully aware of, and council can provide direction on that, but the item that is before you is approval of the demolition of City Hall and Fire Station 2,” Haverlah said. “The parade float is impacted, and that’s why that information was included on the agenda item.”
At the end of the council meeting, at Councilwoman Vonya Hart’s request, the council agreed to discuss a possible building for the Five Hills float in a future meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.