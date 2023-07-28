The third animal show of the Summer Reading Program also proved to be the last of the season on July 20 when the Tiny Tails to You Animal Show was put on to usher the end of the annual program.
With the show, the Copperas Cove Public Library proved to be one of the places to be that day.
The Tiny Tails to You Animal Show was a little different from the others as with this one local kids and their families were able to get up close and personal with several different types of animals.
Attendees were all allowed to sit on little kids-sized chairs and they were asked to put a pillow over their lap. Jessie Powell and Amani Gottlieb, who work with the show, put bunnies on the pillows so that kids and their families could pet them, but they were not allowed to put their hands underneath the animals or touch their faces.
In addition, while everyone was visiting with their animals, the ladies came around and let everyone touch or pet a hedgehog, a small tortoise and a small bearded dragon. The attendees also got pet some chickens.
During the three show times Powell and Gottlieb invited a group of about 10 at a time into a fenced-in area to enjoy the animals, and each group would have about 10 minutes with the animals. Once their time was up, another group came in. It was a different kind of program than the two animal shows before it in the Summer Reading Program’s lineup, but the lot seemed to have had a good time.
“We can do more of an educational show but we would need more equipment for that,” Powell said. “For today we were asked to do more of a petting zoo situation where kids and their families could get up close with the animals.”
Tiny Tails to You was started in 2010; it was created as a mobile petting zoo of sorts as a way to bring people and animals closer together in a safe and respectful manner. The program is one of the highest rated events in Texas, and kids and their families have often showed their appreciation for what a wonderful experience it is to get that close to the animals.
Aubrielle Parker and her nephew, Lucas Hinds, came to the Tiny Tails to You show with Aubrielle’s mom.
“It melted my heart to be able to get up close and feel these animals; I love bunnies,” Parker said.
“My favorite animal that I got to pet today was the bunnies; and I liked petting the hedgehog,” he said.
According the Tiny Tails to You website https://www.tinytailstoyou.com/, its mission is to educate and create lasting connections and memories with the animals.
Kiara Hernandez brought her daughter Alinna to the show, and they both enjoyed it and the other shows during the summer program.
“My daughter loves animals, and we like to come to the other summer reading shows,” Hernandez said.
Kevin Marsh, director of the Copperas Cove Public Library said this year’s program was a success.
“This year’s Summer Reading Program was terrific,” he said. “We had a great turnout for every show and we had a lot of participation from kids and their families.”
The Tiny Tails to You show and petting zoo as well as all of the other summer reading shows that were put on in June and July were made possible by grants the Copperas Cove Public Library received from the Texas Commission on the Arts.
The Copperas Cove Public Library is hosting its final Adult Summer Reading Program event will happen from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 28 in the library’s meeting room.
Participants will discuss Willie Nelson’s “Letters to America.”
This was the first year of the Adult Summer Reading Program.
