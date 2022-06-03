BELTON — A near capacity crowd at Bell County Expo Center cheered on more than 450 graduates from Copperas Cove High School last week. Before Superintendent Joe Burns conferred the degrees, however, the high school’s top two graduates gave their words of wisdom to their peers.
Speaking first, salutatorian Chandler Gastelo said he learned throughout high school not to put anything above his mental health as well as the fact that “we need each other.”
“Independence is a wonderful trait to have, but it is important to have relationships in our lives,” Gastelo said. “People need people to make life worthwhile. They will be there with you in your hardships, they will be there to push you to your full potential and most importantly, they will be there to laugh and make memories with you along the way.”
Gastelo wrapped up his speech with a modified quote from a teacher who preferred to remain anonymous.
“In life, it is important to remember two things: people are not the brightest and you should expect disappointment,” Gastelo said.
He said that though the quote is blunt, it is something he will live by so life doesn’t catch him by surprise.
Following Gastelo, the class valedictorian, Lea Boal, also provided some unorthodox words of wisdom: be selfish. Boal acknowledged that it may sound rash, but she said selfishness is so often associated with negative connotations that people miss how positive it can be.
“The mindset that the best people selflessly defend other people always is very popular and I will concede that it is a great thing to do,” Boal said. “But there comes a point when we must recognize that the only person that gets to live what we live and feel what we feel is ourselves.
“We cannot spend our entire lives doing things for the sole purpose of making others happy because then, what is left for us?”
Toward the beginning of her speech, Boal said the graduating class went through high school as a metamorphosis.
“Entering as freshmen who thought they knew everything but understood truly nothing, and leaving as graduates who think they know nothing but understand so much more than they ever thought possible,” she said.
Before the commencement ceremony began, graduating seniors gathered and mingled together. Senior Dayna Ruiz spoke about the momentous occasion.
“It’s very exciting. It’s very surreal (and) it came very fast,” she said. “But through class officers, National Honor Society and DECA, I’m really excited, and it’s prepared me for a lot.”
Ruiz said she is excited to begin studying business at Texas A&M University in College Station in the fall. She intends to go into international marketing.
To watch the full ceremony, go to the CCISD Digital Media page on YouTube.
