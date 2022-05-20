Eighty custodians in CCISD clean buildings measuring a total square footage of more than 1.5 million feet. Break that down into just hallways, cafeterias, and other common areas and it equates to nearly 30 miles.
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary head custodian Debbie Beasley knows every inch of her campus all too well. Beasley has worked as a custodian for Copperas Cove ISD for 21 years.
Custodial supervisor Ronnie Jones said Beasley is an outstanding employee because of her positive attitude and her willingness to accomplish the tasks assigned to her.
“Debbie is able to anticipate what needs to be done for certain activities that staff and students request,” Jones said. “She is always willing to assist other campuses in training new custodians as well as assisting them with summer cleaning. She has also worked closely with construction foreman in ongoing projects at Fairview/Jewell.”
Copperas Cove ISD expanded Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary two years ago to accommodate the district’s growing student population. The school nearly doubled in size which increasing the student population from approximately 350 students to more than 500. The number of students enrolling in the school continues to grow and estimated student attendance is expected to reach up to 600. Beasley and her staff of eight custodians keep the school clean and sanitized.
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary Principal Rebekah Shuck said Beasley “is the glue that holds the campus together.”
“She makes sure that all of the things that need to happen in the background happen in order for the school to function,” Shuck said. “We never have to worry about the building being in order and clean.”
CCISD custodians are regularly required to adjust their hours for evening events such as science fairs, open house, meet the teacher, math night, and more. Jones says Beasley takes the changes in stride without complaint.
“Debbie has a can-do attitude and willingness to assist staff and students. She maintains a friendly rapport with students, teachers, and her staff,” Jones said. “Debbie’s yearly job performance has always exceeded expectations. She is committed 100 percent to making her campus the best it can be.”
Beasley was chosen as the 2022 Copperas Cove ISD Custodian of the Year.
