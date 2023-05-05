On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Coryell County last week between Pidcoke and Gatesville.
The tornado, which crossed into training areas of Fort Hood, lasted between 2:50 and 3:25 p.m. on April 28, according to the National Weather Service’s preliminary damage assessment.
With current maximum wind speeds recorded at 105 mph, the National Weather Service initially rated the tornado as EF-1. The Enhanced Fujita scale became operational in 2007 and assigns tornadoes a “rating” based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.
Estimated wind speeds put the April 28 tornado toward the top end of the EF-1 range (86-110 mph).
According to Bianca Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, most of the damage reported from the storm was tree damage and some damaged barns and roofs.
“The report that we have was some downed trees on FM 116 between County Road 145 and (County Road) 149,” Garcia said last Saturday when a team from the weather service was heading to Coryell County. “Our warning coordination meteorologist also said there were multiple other reports of barns damaged and roofing damaged.”
Beginning about 9 miles southwest of Gatesville, the tornado spanned across mostly rural areas of the county and Fort Hood.
According to the National Weather Service, two injuries were reported.
Last Friday’s tornado was the second in the past four years in Coryell County. An EF-2 tornado caused significant damage to a couple hundred homes on June 9, 2019. A lot of the damage from that storm occurred on or near Big Divide Road on the western side of the county. Some of the damage also occurred on the road in the Lampasas County line.
Though no significant damage was reported in the city of Copperas Cove last week, debris on a roadway in the city caused a street to be closed down for a short time.
In the afternoon of April 28, city officials posted on social media that Veterans Avenue from South 19th Street to South 31st Street so crews could clear debris. A few hours later, the roads were back open.
The severe storms also knocked out power to several residents Friday.
It appeared Oncor received assistance from other utility companies to restore power to the area. Trucks from other companies, such as Orbital Power Inc. based in Irving, could be seen on roadways in Killeen the next day. Other trucks were parked in hotel parking lots around Killeen.
In the immediate aftermath of the storm, approximately 6,500 Oncor utility customers were without power between Nolanville and Copperas Cove around 5:45 p.m. Friday on April 28.
