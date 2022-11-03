Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, Operation Stand Down Central Texas and The Exchange Club of Copperas Cove recently announced a Texas Arbor Day Ceremony on Friday. A tree-planting ceremony in memory of Ronnie C. Viss will be held at 10 a.m. at Operation Stand Down Central Texas, located at 201 Carpenter St.
The ceremony is open to the general public to attend.
Mayor Dan Yancey will present an official Texas Arbor Day proclamation.
Texas first observed Arbor Day in 1889, celebrating the benefits that trees provide over a lifetime. Today, the official Texas Arbor Day is held on the first Friday in November and celebrates planting and nurturing trees and all the ways they enrich our lives and stabilize our environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.