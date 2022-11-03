Tree Planting 1.jpg

Wyatt Osborn, 2, works on planting a tree Saturday at the Copperas Cove Police Department. Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful partnered with the Cove PD to plant around 100 trees and shrubs in front of the department in conjunction with Texas Arbor Day.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, Operation Stand Down Central Texas and The Exchange Club of Copperas Cove recently announced a Texas Arbor Day Ceremony on Friday. A tree-planting ceremony in memory of Ronnie C. Viss will be held at 10 a.m. at Operation Stand Down Central Texas, located at 201 Carpenter St.

The ceremony is open to the general public to attend.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

