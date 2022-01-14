January is School Board Recognition Month and Copperas Cove board members were recognized Tuesday for devoting their time to support public education and serve Cove’s schools. The theme this year is "Rising Above."
Coryell County Judge Roger Miller and Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey presented proclamations to board members as the Williams/Ledger Elementary Sunrise Singers serenaded the public servants.
CCISD board president Joan Manning has served on the board for more than 25 years and served as the board president for more than two decades.
“I love children, education and our town and that was the reason I wanted to be a school board member initially over 20 years ago. My passion for the job has not diminished one iota since then,” Manning said. “In fact, I have a greater appreciation for all that it takes to teach, nurture, and develop our students on a daily basis. My favorite times are watching our students learn and share their talents and knowledge with others. It honors and humbles me to be a small part of CCISD’s plan for each of our student’s success.”
For Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees Secretary Inez Faison, her service is not about the gifts or the recognition.
“Lead by example is one reason I serve — never ask anyone to do what you are not willing to do yourself,” she said. “The second reason is ‘For those whom much is given, much is required.’ I am truly blessed and want my children to be leaders by example.”
Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns said the district benefits every day from the tireless work and countless hours contributed by school board members who volunteer their time.
“They generously give of themselves to ensure that decisions directly affecting our local schools are made by representatives of this community, people who are close to our schools and know our teachers, parents, and students,” Burns said. “It’s more important than ever before that the public shows support for public education.”
Cove ISD campuses will continue to honor board members throughout the month with special entertainment, breakfasts and lunches presented by students.
Trustee Mike Wilburn was elected to the board in 2007 and chooses to continue serving to give back to a district that has given so much to him and his family over the years.
“My wife and I both retired from CCISD and both our boys graduated from CCISD,” Wilburn said. “We have a quality school district and I hope to help us maintain that and reach for the goal of excellence in all areas.”
More than 7,300 individuals volunteer on school boards across the state. No pay is given to Copperas Cove school board members who have collectively served nearly 70 years on the district’s local board.
During the recognitions portion of the meeting, the Sunrise Singers Choir from Williams/Ledger Elementary School — under the direction of Paul Warren and Emily Elsom — entertained the school board.
“Thrilled, honored, and anxious are all adjectives that come to mind regarding our performance,” Warren said. “Thrilled and honored go hand in hand in being selected as the elementary campus chosen to help recognize our school board in their special month of January. The anxiety is resolved through the efforts of wonderful parents who brought their talented students out, in rather nasty weather, and the superior effort of these students in earning a standing ovation from the board. Mrs. (Emily) Elsom and I were very pleased.”
The children sang “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” by Travis Tritt to the school board.
“The song choice reflects a feeling of positivity and optimism we and the students share. No matter the situation there is always a reason to believe that it is a great day to be alive,” Warren said. “Also, we thought that howling like wolves at the school board and getting away with it would be a fun thing to do.”
Warren spoke about the “aaa-ooohh” portions of the song that the children enjoyed doing.
Many of the school board members, along with Burns, smiled wide as the students sung to them.
