Brookelynn Spitzer entered her daughter, Blakely, into the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant knowing that she would be required to serve the community if she captured the crown. Although Blakely was named first runner-up in the Baby Miss category at the March pageant, Spitzer was happy with the positive experience both she and her daughter had in the competition.
But, when the U.S. Army moved the reigning Baby Miss Five Hills to Arkansas, Spitzer jumped at the opportunity to have her daughter, Blakely, serve as one of the city’s titleholders.
“I was proud of Blakely either way. Now, I am extremely excited that she gets to wear the crown because she gets to help the community in many different ways,” Spitzer said.
Spitzer’s niece and nephew both held titles in the program, both accruing hundreds of hours of community service. She watched them grow as individuals while volunteering, building their confidence, and making a positive impact on those around them.
“Being a titleholder in the pageant is what I expected because (the pageant director) makes it fun and enjoyable for all ages,” Spitzer said. “Knowing that my daughter gets to help the community makes me happy and to know our director cares for the community enough to be in charge of a program that does just that.”
During her reign, Blakely will promote the importance of the proper installation of infant car seats.
The Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program also crowned a new Tiny Miss Five Hills titleholder after the U.S. Army transferred the family of the reigning titleholder to Germany. First runner-up Beth Grant ascended to the crown.
“I saw how titleholders were involved in their community and wanted to have that opportunity with Beth,” said Mercedes Grant, Beth’s mother. “We moved to Cove and want to make it home, and I knew the Five Hills pageant would help us learn more about our new community and the residents that live here.”
Grant said that based on the social media presence of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program and heavy community support, the opportunities offered to her daughter have exceeded expectations.
“Socializing experience as a toddler and growing up being familiar with what it takes to be a kind, giving person are the true benefits of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program,” Grant said.
Beth’s platform of service is Wands for Wildlife where she is collecting used mascara wands to help wildlife affected by disasters such as wildfires, oil spills, and more. To donate mascara wands, email fivehillspageant@gmail.com.
