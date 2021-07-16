The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department will be having pool nights coming up to cater to teens and adaptive families.
Teen Night at the City Park Pool, 1206 W. Ave. B, is scheduled to be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
It is the inaugural Teen Night for the Parks and Recreation Department. Entrance is $3.25 per person.
Adaptive families have their own pool night from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on July 28. Entrance is $3.25 per person.
Adaptive family night is for adults, children or families with physical or intellectual disabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.