Monday is the beginning day for two roadwork projects in Copperas Cove.
The mill and overlay project on Main Street is set to be conducted from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Work is projected to be complete on Dec. 3.
Milling and overlay will be conducted on the roadway from the intersection of West Avenue F to the city limits where North Main Street becomes Tank Destroyer Boulevard, a distance of around one and a half miles.
TTG Utilities of Gatesville is also set to begin the Business Highway 190 project on Monday.
The project, which has been in the works for around two years, will involve constructing a raised median, bike lane, and sidewalk on the south side of the road. The north outside lane will also be converted to a shared vehicle and bicycle lane, said Jake Smith, spokesman of the Texas Department of Transportation.
Work on the Business Highway 190 project should be complete in summer 2022.
