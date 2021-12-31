The Texas Department of Transportation began treating roads on Thursday ahead of possible freezing weather this weekend. Overnight lows on Saturday and Sunday can plummet below freezing, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
The pretreatment is a brine solution that lowers the freezing point of the moisture on a roadway’s surface, which can help keep ice from forming, TxDOT officials said in a news release earlier this week.
The focus for TxDOT’s pretreatment included Interstate 14.
Helpful tips, according to TxDOT, for drivers as wintry weather approaches:
- If you can, avoid unnecessary travel
- If you must travel:
- Buckle up
- Drive to conditions
- Increase your following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you
- Be extra cautious on bridge, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas
- Do not use cruise control or lane assist
- To get updates on weather conditions, drivers can call 1-800-452-9292 or go to DriveTexas.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.