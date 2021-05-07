The students of Sheila Grantham’s class received a distinguished guest last Friday in the library of Clements/Parsons Elementary — U.S. Congressman Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin.
Williams, who represents Copperas Cove as part of the 25th House District at the U.S. House of Representatives, visited the students because they all wrote him letters in February.
Grantham introduced her students to a book called “Oil Spill” that discussed the Exxon Valdez oil spill on March 24, 1989.
“I don’t know if they thought they’d get an answer back or whatever — we try to accommodate all of them — so we decided to speak to the young children today just to meet with them and talk to them,” Williams said after the children had been released back to class.
Williams and the class engaged in a Q&A for approximately 30 minutes with children asking questions of a multitude of topics from how to be a congressman or congresswoman, how to make transporting oil safer, how to make the world safer.
Some students even engaged in conversation with the congressman about baseball and softball, which he said he enjoys.
Williams played baseball at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth from 1968 to 1971.
He was pleased with the questions the students asked, particularly the ones that were about environmental issues.
“They’re getting a great education, their teachers are doing a great job, and they’re in the third grade already talking about issues that hurt the environment — political issues, so I think it’s great,” Williams said.
Superintendent Joe Burns, who listened in on the Q&A, was equally impressed with the questions the students asked.
“Isn’t it interesting what kids get focused on?” Burns said. “... These are just pure hearts — just kids who sit there and they’ve got a lot of time to think and have these conversations. And you know what, they ask really tough questions.”
After meeting the class, Williams joked that he was more nervous asking their questions than questions from the media.
Clements/Parsons Elementary principal Katherine Baney said it was an incredible experience to have Williams speak to the students and that it will “forever be remembered.”
“It has been an incredible experience,” Baney said. “And for our third graders to know that this very busy man that works in Washington, D.C., took the time to read their comments and letters and took the initiative to come speak to our campus in Copperas Cove will forever be remembered.”
