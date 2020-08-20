GATESVILLE — During a Tuesday news conference in Gatesville, U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, said he has been proud to fight to deliver needed resources for front-line workers in health care to fight COVID-19 in Coryell County.
“I am proud to have provided housing resources and needed infrastructure for residents affected by the pandemic,” he said. “We knew that Congress needed to act immediately if we were going to prevent a collapse, and that is why I helped pass the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act in March to provide direct relief to Texans and keep our economy afloat.”
Williams discussed responses to COVID-19 aid to Coryell County and a briefing he had at Fort Hood.
Joining Williams was Gatesville Mayor Gary Chumley, County Judge Roger Miller and Coryell Memorial Healthcare System CEO David Byrom.
According to Williams, the federal relief package included aid to Coryell County.
“$84,217 was for Coryell Memorial Healthcare System,” he said. “$45,217 for the Copperas Cove Housing Authority and $27,873 for the Gatesville Housing Authority. I was able to partner with local officials here in the 25th district in order to ensure they have the aid and support needed to continue serving our community.”
Miller said he appreciated Williams’ contributions and efforts for Coryell County.
“He is pushing through a lot of rural initiatives, and that is what affects Coryell County,” said Miller. “He addressed rural health care, which is critical to the smaller communities — we were able to test at the governor’s mandate, we tested every long-term health care resident and health care worker in Coryell utilizing local resources and funding in less than seven days.”
Byrom commented on Williams’ contribution to the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System.
“We are at better circumstances now since you (Williams) left,” he said. “Coryell Health’s main focus was we started preparing for COVID-19 back in December 2019 and January 2020, with what was happening with world events. Our role is to take care of our patients and our residents first as we have a heavily populated geriatric community. We have to protect our staff as we go forward and we have a responsibility in the community to protect them.”
csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.