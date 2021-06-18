Copperas Cove Utility Administration

The Copperas Cove Utility Administration building at 305 S. Main St. was recently renovated. It will be back open for business on April 12. Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city of Copperas Cove, with support from the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, will host a Utility Administration ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at 305 S. Main St.

Following complete remodel of the building, city staff reoccupied the facility in mid-April and have been working diligently to serve the needs of its customers.

As they are now completely settled in, the city invites the community to visit and tour the new Utility Administration facility.

Light refreshments will be served.

