Preliminary discussions began Tuesday evening for a utility bill donation system which would provide assistance to those who need help offsetting the cost of increased rates and the removal of the senior discount.
The nearly hourlong discussion, which took place during the workshop prior to the regular meeting, did not net much consensus from the council, however City Manager Ryan Haverlah received enough direction to begin initial planning of what the system could look like.
Haverlah said the desire of the council is to make it simple and not overly-burdensome to city staff to try and figure out requirements for assistance.
Development of the program may also involve input from a committee of residents, the Copperas Cove Utility Administration and other local organizations.
Councilman Jack Smith began the discussion with a desire to have input from residents.
Mayor Bradi Diaz told the council her desire to have something in place soon, since the effects of the rate increase will be felt beginning Oct. 1.
The utility rates include water and sewer, solid waste and storm water drainage fees. The base rates for the three fees increased by a total of around $14.
Council approved the rate increase and removal of the senior discount in the Sept. 1 council meeting after hearing resistance from several residents.
In Tuesday’s workshop, Councilman Jay Manning said that if the program is set up correctly, the city may be amazed by how generous its residents can be. He cautioned, however, that if the program is not set up correctly, it could cause utility customers not to donate.
Councilwoman Joann Courtland said she thinks that other options, such as a payment plan, should also be made available for people struggling to pay their bills.
She also said she thinks people who apply for the assistance should be limited to twice per year, or once every six months — the idea coming after Councilman Marc Payne said the council should consider how often one could apply and how long the assistance would last.
Councilman Fred Chavez said he believes the program should be set up in such a way that for the people who receive assistance there is an expectation that they come off of the program.
Diaz said that other cities and organizations which offer utility bill assistance can be good sources for criteria and parameters after Councilwoman Dianne Campbell said she had researched similar programs.
New storage tank
A new elevated storage tank is set to be constructed on Rattlesnake Mountain on the east side of town near the Highway 190 bypass.
The 750,000-gallon tank will replace the current Rattlesnake Mountain standpipe, which has a capacity of 670,000 gallons.
The city council unanimously awarded a bid to Phoenix Fabricators in the amount of $2.466 million for construction.
Prior to awarding the bid, the council unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s Capital Improvement Plan to update the cost of the storage tank project from $1.92 million to $2.72 million.
Other items approved unanimously by the council were to award a bid in the amount of $223,918.86 to AmeriVet Enterprises, LLC for the restoration of the Utilities Administration building at 305 S. Main St. and to award a bid in the amount of $149,897 to The Playground Shade and Surfacing Depot for the purchase and installation of five shade canopies at four different parks.
