After weeks of discussion about the utility rates in the city, the Copperas Cove City Council put the item to rest Tuesday evening when it voted unanimously to amend the city’s fee schedule.
The amended fee schedule, which was presented by Ariana Beckman, the city’s budget director, accounted for the amended utility rates — for water and sewer, solid waste and stormwater drainage — and the removal of the senior citizen discount.
During the citizens forum portion of the meeting, as well as prior to the council taking action, several residents called, emailed or took the podium to express their concerns over the looming increased rates and removal of the discount.
One resident, Cheryl Lewis, sent an email prior to the meeting which City Manager Ryan Haverlah read aloud to the council.
Lewis’ main concern is that she feels that with the increase of utility rates, the residents are being used for the city’s profit.
“Citizens cannot go anywhere else for water, and as human beings, we cannot go without water,” Lewis said in her email. “We should not be used as profit to the city for a necessary and essential service.”
Another resident, Bo Roldan, who provides Meals on Wheels service to seniors as part of the Hill Country Community Action Association, also voiced her concerns to the council.
“My concern is how are the seniors of this community going to pay for additional fees when some of them can’t pay for their medications?” she asked when speaking during the citizens forum portion of the meeting.
She expressed her concern that some seniors may have to choose between food, medication and water bills.
“Please reconsider those additional fees,” she said toward the end of her appeal.
With the new rates, there is a $6 increase in the base rate for water and sewer rates and an 83-cent increase in the base rate for solid waste. It decreases the volumetric rates of 75 cents for residential water, $1.25 for a sprinkler system and 90 cents for sewage.
With the new rates, and without the senior discount, the bill of a residential customer who uses 1,000 gallons will increase by $12.75, while the bill of a senior who uses the same amount of water will go up by $24.06.
A residential customer who uses 5,000 gallons of water will see his/her bill increase by $5.65, while a senior resident using the same amount of water will see his/her bill go up by $25.86.
As the council discussed the topic Tuesday, Councilwoman Dianne Campbell said that the raising of the rate is not arbitrary and is something the council has struggled over for a very long time.
“It just starts very simply with the cost of water — the fee for that water — was raised to the city,” Campbell said. “It also has to do with what the cost is to provide good, clean water and the infrastructure that’s required to provide that, and then to be assured that we can provide fire fighting power with our water sources.”
Senior Discount Removal
Prior to Tuesday’s approval to do away with the senior citizen discount, seniors aged 65 and over who applied for and were approved for assistance received a 20% discount off of the base rates and volumetric rates up to 5,000 gallons.
The council had been planning to incrementally decrease the discount.
“We, under the law, cannot provide a discount to our senior citizens,” Campbell said Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the law office of Denton, Navarro, Rocha, Bernal & Zech, P.C., the firm which represents the city, issued a statement.
Texas Government Code 1502.057(b) states that utility rates “must be equal and uniform.”
In a 1952 case (City of Texarkana v. Wiggins), the law firm said the Supreme Court of Texas ruled that the common-law rule that municipalities “‘may not discriminate in charges or service as between persons similarly situated is of such long standing and is so well recognized that it needs no citation of authority to support it.’”
The law firm said state law does not authorize a discounted rate to senior citizens as a class of customers.
“Two utility customers, a Senior Citizen and a non-senior citizen, who each receive the same residential utility service are similar situated,” the law firm said in its statement.
The city council has discussed implementing a donation-based system to allow residents to add a small donation when they pay their bill to help those who need the assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.