The Veterans Resource Team is holding a VA benefits brief in Killeen on Friday afternoon for active-duty service members, veterans or those who are transitioning out of the armed forces.
The brief is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
Topics include the PACT Act, VA disability benefits, the VA home loan benefit and employment resources.
Guest speakers expected at the event are retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Valdivia, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Eliseo Torres, retired 1st Sgt. Ricky Prudencio, retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jason Sibley and veteran Sgt. Omega McNeal.
