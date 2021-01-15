Enjoying an evening with your special valentine can be challenging due to overcrowded restaurants, high priced gifts and the desire to enjoy a memorable night.
Chocolate Fantasia, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, offers not only more than a dozen different chocolate delights, but it also offers faux champagne and an opportunity to stroll with your sweetheart through works of art created by Copperas Cove ISD’s special education students.
The event is being hosted by Williams/Ledger Elementary student, Romella Spitzer, who is also the reigning Preteen Miss Five Hills. She selected the service project in honor of her sister, Samantha, who has autism.
“Many autistic people really love to draw, and along with my love of art, I wanted to put this together for the community to see,” Spitzer said. “The pieces of artwork I have received so far are just amazing, and I am truly inspired by all the hard work that has been put into them.”
Special education students from every CCISD school have submitted artwork for the event.
Guests may purchase tickets for an opportunity drawing to win their favorite masterpieces. More than 20 works of art will be on display.
Additionally, CCISD culinary arts students from both S. C. Lee Junior High and Copperas Cove High School will create delicious chocolate delights for guests to enjoy at the event. More than a dozen different sweet treats will be available.
The young chefs will compete for the People’s Choice Award as selected by event attendees who will vote for their favorite chocolate treats.
The winning class will receive a $100 gift card from H-E-B, along with bragging rights. S. C. Lee Farm to Table teachers, Bobbi Aulabaugh and Sierra Alfred, are joining forces to have each of their classes create 200 of two or three different chocolate creations for guests to enjoy.
“I am excited to teach my students something new,” Aulabaugh said.
CCHS culinary arts teacher Shelby Martin has all three of her classes planning their winning recipes as each class competes against the other to win the most popular chocolate creation.
“CCHS will be hosting three tables of two items each,” Martin said. “I have three culinary classes, and each of them will be responsible for two items.”
Although Spitzer loves chocolate, her true purpose for hosting the event is to support students with autism.
“Back when my sister Samantha attended school, there was no sensory equipment to help her — only visual aids,” Spitzer said. “The money we raise at this event will help today’s students with autism be able to learn better, communicate better and have a great day at school.”
Tickets are available for $10 through Eventbrite or by visiting the Copperas Cove Five Hills Pageant Facebook page. Attendance is limited to 100 guests.
