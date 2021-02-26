The San Antonio Livestock Show is one of the largest and most prestigious shows in the nation with hundreds of competitors in the show ring. Approximately 1.5 million visitors enter the grounds each year, and more than 6,000 volunteers make the event happen.
The sheer size and competitiveness of the show is daunting for most youth who long to show their livestock at the event. Combine that with wintry weather conditions and a pandemic, you would think that the triple threat would scare away even more competitors. But, these conditions didn’t phase the Velesky sisters.
The three Copperas Cove junior FFA members, Peyton Velesky, Katielynn Velesky, and Shaylee Velesky have literally spent months preparing their hogs for the San Antonio Junior Breeding Show and the trio came to win.
Peyton Velesky, a sixth grader at S.C. Lee Junior High, placed second in her class with her Berkshire hog.
“This was a hard show to prepare for,” Peyton said. “But, I had a lot of fun showing with my sisters and placing so well in my class.”
Between the three girls, six gilts were shown — three crossbred gilts, a Berkshire, a Yorkshire, and a Duroc. Shaylee placed third in her class with her Yorkshire as well as eighth place with her Duroc.
Copperas Cove High School agriculture teacher Katie Grigsby said that the San Antonio Livestock Show is considered a major livestock show in the state of Texas, so these placings are sensational for the local chapter.
“It is so exciting to see these girls do so well for their first major livestock show,” Grigsby said. “As a first-year ag teacher, it is exciting to see the hard work these students put into their projects and the rewards and outcomes that prove the work that has been done.”
Due to inclement weather conditions, chapter members were unable to show their market lambs in San Antonio but hope to show at spring shows that are scheduled for later dates.
