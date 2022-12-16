Members of the 40 and 8 chapter from Copperas Cove teamed up with volunteers from Home Depot in Killeen last week to build a new deck and wheelchair ramp, and a new loading dock at the Cove House Emergency Shelter complex on Halstead Avenue.

Four Home Depot employees were up and at ‘em early last Friday with $940 worth of donated lumber to remove and replace weathered plywood and two-by-fours on the front of the Cove House office building, and also to expand the loading dock around back.

