Cancer survivors are invited to a celebration in Copperas Cove on June 25. The event will take place at 11 a.m. June 25 at Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans, 202 S. Fourth St.
The public is invited, and a boxed lunch will be served.
“We want to honor our survivors and show them that we support them and appreciate them,” said John Cook, a member of the organization and member of its advisory council. “We know that the battle with cancer is tough.”
The veteran service organization held a cancer survivors celebration last year on June 26, 2021. The event is a way to recognize those during National Cancer Survivors Month.
This year’s event has a lineup of four speakers that will share their stories and offer encouragement.
“They’re going to tell their story about how they beat cancer, you know — how they survived it,” Cook said. “I’ve got some really great speakers coming out this time.”
Cook said he became interested in helping those fighting cancer or survivors of cancer about 10 years ago when he started helping with Relay for Life, a community-base fundraising event for the American Cancer Society.
“I would go to cancer survivor dinners and (think), ‘Man, these people got some amazing stories to tell,’” Cook said.
To Cook, fighting and surviving cancer is much like serving in the military.
“Being a veteran, you know, you go through a lot; you go through a lot of deployments and returns, and a lot of times they go through battles with chemotherapy and all the stuff they have to go through,” Cook said. “It’s tough on them, and it’s tough on their families.”
Speakers from last year’s event included Vivian McKinney, a breast cancer survivor, who was diagnosed in 2005.
