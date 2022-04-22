Beginning in the fall, Copperas Cove veterans seeking care with Veterans Affairs may be able to receive it in Copperas Cove. Officials with the VA announced Thursday that a new clinic will open in Copperas Cove.
The new clinic, 336 Town Square, will be approximately catty-corner from the Copperas Cove Medical Home, an outlying clinic of the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood that serves anyone who receives Tricare.
The Central Texas VA Health Care System has awarded contracts for the new community-based outpatient clinic in Copperas Cove. Another is set to open in Killeen as well.
“We are excited to offer Veterans primary health care options closer to where they live,” said Michael Kiefer, executive director of the Central Texas VA Health Care System, in a news release. “Not only will these new VA clinics in Copperas Cove and Killeen offer primary care, but also women’s health services for our growing number of women Veterans.”
VA awarded 10-year contracts to Potomac Valor Healthcare and Primary Care Solutions, Inc., both minority and service-disabled Veteran-owned small businesses.
The Copperas Cove and Killeen clinics are scheduled to open in the fall, according to VA officials.
“These new clinics were recently approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as part of a nationwide effort to provide expanded health care to our nation’s Veterans,” Kiefer said.
Serving more than 252,000 Veterans in 39 counties, the Central Texas VA area of operation covers approximately 35,000 square miles and 11 congressional districts. In 2020, the health care system treated 108,659 Veterans with about 1.2 million outpatient visits.
“As the top Republican on the Veterans Affairs funding committee, I thoroughly believe the federal government has a duty to fulfill the promises we’ve made to the men and women who have served our nation,” said U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock. “In 2019, Representative Roger Williams and I worked with then VA Secretary Wilkie to secure these two new contract clinics in Copperas Cove and Killeen. I’m excited to see this project coming to fruition because it will help thousands of Central Texas Veterans get improved access for the care they need. I want to thank Director Kiefer, Associate Director Garcia and the entire team at the Temple VA for being exceptional advocates for Veterans and working toward opening these clinics.”
Potomac Valor Healthcare, the contractor for the Copperas Cove clinic, currently provides health care for more than 165,000 Veterans in about 50 community VA clinics across the country.
“What makes us different is our company is led by not only service-disabled Veterans, but also by physicians,” said Dr. Scott C. Wise, Potomac Valor Healthcare president and CEO. “Our sole focus with the brand-new Copperas Cove (clinic) is to ensure area Veterans receive health care of the highest possible quality. We don’t measure ourselves by what others do, but rather by the highest standards of health care quality in the country. In partnership with the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, we at Potomac Valor can’t wait for Veterans in Copperas Cove to walk into their own, newly designed, state-of-the-art medical home, and we look forward to helping Veterans achieve their best possible health.”
Primary Care Solutions, the contractor for the Killeen clinic, opened its first primary care clinic in Dallas in 2014 and now operates 10 VA community clincis in the U.S. and U.S. Virgin Islands.
“We are excited about the opportunity to serve Veterans in the Killeen area,” said Derrick Love-Jones, Primary’s president and CEO, a nurse practitioner, and a service-disabled veteran. “Our mission is to deliver exceptional quality primary care and behavioral health services in a way that upholds the values and resilience of our Veterans. We share an enduring passion for Veterans and quality care. We look forward to continuing to enhance our health care service offerings for our federal government partners.”
The Central Texas VA also has five community clinics in Brownwood, Cedar Park, College Station, Palestine, and La Grange; a stand-alone multi-specialty clinic in Austin; and the Temple VA Clinic Annex.
For more information, go to www.va.gov/central-texas-health-care or follow the Central Texas VA on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.