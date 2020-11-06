In a move that Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz called “a very tough decision which was not taken lightly,” the city of Copperas Cove canceled the annual Veterans Day parade, which is hosted by VFW Post 8577.
The post announced the mayor’s decision on its website recently, saying the mayor and the city made the call on Oct. 20.
Diaz said the decision to cancel the parade was primarily due to the length and the thought that social distancing could not be maintained.
“The primary reason for disapproval was simply the size and reach of the parade,” Diaz said. “As a team we did not feel proper social distancing could be maintained either by participants in the parade procession or spectators along the parade route.”
The route covers approximately one and a half miles.
Diaz cited Gov. Greg Abbott’s GA-32, which means as mayor she must review and approve all outdoor gatherings of 10 or more people.
She said many of the previous requests have been approved, but some, including the parade, have been denied for various reasons.
“While it is my desire to allow people to recreate and gather as they wish, I take the health and safety of our citizens very seriously,” Diaz said.
The date for the 2021 parade is still to be determined, the post’s website says.
Last year’s happened the Saturday before Veterans Day, and this year’s was also for the Saturday before Veterans Day.
Prospective entrants for the 2021 parade can already begin signing up for it at the VFW’s website at http://www.vfw8577.com/veterans-day-parade.html.
