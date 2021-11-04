A long-standing tradition in Copperas Cove is back on Saturday after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic — the Veterans Day parade.
Spectators can line the route for the parade that begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The parade is hosted by and will begin at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove.
Several officers of the post remarked Wednesday on why bringing the parade back is important for the city and the post.
“We’ve been doing this parade for decades, and I think it’s the only veteran organization-run parade; all the other parades are run by cities and towns and things like that,” said Mike Anastasio, the post quartermaster.
Anastasio’s sentiments were echoed by both Ron Abrahamson, the post commander, and Daniel Sellers, the post chaplain who is doubling as the parade chairman for this year.
“We take a lot of pride in this, mainly because it’s a small-town parade,” Sellers said.
Sellers also emphasized that the city has gone out of its way this year to ensure the parade happens. He said it has done that by assisting the VFW in coordinating all resources for the parade.
“When I talk to the city, there’s never any grief — there’s no problems,” Sellers said. “If I didn’t know how to do something, they said, ‘We got this.’”
Sellers said it is his first year as parade chairman. This will also be Abrahamson’s first Veterans Day parade. He came over after the Copperas Cove and Gatesville VFWs combined into one.
Last year, the city canceled the parade just three weeks before it was set to happen.
At the time, Mayor Bradi Diaz called it “a very tough decision which was not taken lightly.”
Entries
There are about 60 entries in this year’s parade, which is on par with many previous years, Sellers said Wednesday.
“We didn’t know we’d get the participation, but between the city, the school district and everyone ... everyone is really involved with it,” Sellers said.
Anastasio said he has also noticed what appears to be a greater interest in volunteering by VFW members.
“I think we have more volunteers this year. It’s probably in the neighborhood of maybe 25 or 30 people who want to participate in helping us out,” Anastasio said, noting that in a normal year, volunteer numbers range from around 15 to 20 people.
The route
Once the floats and participants leave there, they will travel east on Veterans Avenue and follow it as it turns north, before turning east onto Robertson Avenue. Shortly after, the parade will turn north on Main Street past Lil’ Tex, the library and the main fire station. It will then turn west on Avenue F and then north on First Street. The final turn will be east onto Avenue D, and it will end in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center parking lot.
The grand marshal for this year’s parade is Neil White, a 93-year-old former first lieutenant who served in the Korean War.
Temperatures could be in the mid-50s around the beginning of the parade, but there is no rain in the forecast.
