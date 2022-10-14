A family and sexual violence victim advocacy group is looking to expand into Copperas Cove, but it has been tough sledding so far, according to its executive director.
“At this point, we’re working with the city and working with other nonprofit entities to see if we can identify some space that we can utilize to come in on like a once-a-week basis,” said Misty Biddick, executive director for Aware Central Texas.
Aware Central Texas offers different types of services, including an education program that teaches about parenting and anger management; a family services department that focuses on parent-child interaction, child health and child safety; a family violence unit; and a commercially sexually exploited youth unit.
All services are free of charge.
Unfortunately, the need for such services is quite high in Copperas Cove, driving Biddick’s desire to have an office in the city.
“We’ve really had an increase in the number of individuals we’re seeing in the Copperas Cove area,” Biddick said in September. “I’m looking at our numbers, and since the beginning of this year, we’ve seen 345 clients in that area. So, it’s increased by — it’s looking like — 167 clients since last year.”
With nowhere to meet securely and confidentially in Copperas Cove, some of Aware’s Copperas Cove clients have to travel to Killeen to receive the services they need.
Some of them agree to meet in Copperas Cove, but the situation is far from ideal.
“Typically, what we’re doing now is meeting with them in public places and that’s just ... I mean, it gets the job done, but of course we want to have that confidential space so they can feel a little bit more comfortable,” Biddick said.
Biddick said in the phone conversation at the end of September that she would also be willing to share space with another organization or to use existing space.
The Killeen office is located at 2408 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 201. The Temple office is located at 212 W. Adams Ave.
“Really and truly, like a lot of rural areas, there just is not enough social services to begin with,” Biddick said.
Biddick was invited to give a presentation at the Copperas Cove City Council meeting on June 7. She said that after the meeting, she received positive feedback from Councilman Fred Chavez and Councilwomen Vonya Hart and Joann Courtland.
“The numbers actually had me concerned — about the percentage of the population in Cove that Aware now is working with,” Hart said in a phone interview last week. “That was concerning, because they’re traveling to Killeen to receive those services.”
Outside of the police department, Hart said the options for mental health services or victim advocacy are scarce.
“It would be a great idea if we were able to find someone within the community that had some space available so we can be able to bring this service here to Cove,” Hart said. “Sadly, I know when I was talking with Misty, what may happen — what you may see — is actually, that number (of clients) percentage going up, because (once) the service is readily available, that number might go up.”
Biddick said she feels it is important to have the backing of some of the city council members, including Hart, Chavez and Courtland.
“I think for any type of change to take place, it takes collaboration, and it takes a community ruling to build that continuum of support,” Biddick said, adding that the interest in partnership spreads to other city officials, including those in law enforcement.
