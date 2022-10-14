Aware Central Texas
Screen image

A family and sexual violence victim advocacy group is looking to expand into Copperas Cove, but it has been tough sledding so far, according to its executive director.

“At this point, we’re working with the city and working with other nonprofit entities to see if we can identify some space that we can utilize to come in on like a once-a-week basis,” said Misty Biddick, executive director for Aware Central Texas.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.