At a distance, Copperas Cove High School senior Zachary Hall looked as if he was using an ink pen to draw in the air. Instead, Hall was getting hands-on experience with the human body through a computer application known as zSpace.

“I am a visual learner, and this program has enhanced my knowledge of anatomy and physiology,” Hall said. “When we explored the cardiovascular system, I was amazed because the program even shows the beating of the heart, which I was able to dissect and see valves open and close in 3D. It was so life-like.”

