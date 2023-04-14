Members of one of Copperas Cove’s service organizations will celebrate their 32nd birthday from 1-3 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall at the Trinity Worship Center, 1802 Martin Luther King Drive, Copperas Cove.
Altrusa International of Copperas Cove, Inc., was founded in 1991. The public is invited to celebrate with the organization.
Over the last 32 years, Altrusa International of Copperas Cove, Inc. has been involved in many community service projects, primarily focusing on literacy.
On April 23, Altrusa clubs throughout the State of Texas will celebrate 100 years of service to their communities. The first Texas club was organized in Austin in 1923. As Altrusa clubs have grown statewide, they have served their communities while building leaders and providing opportunities for personal development.
Altrusa in the State of Texas reaches from the Gulf Coast through the Panhandle with over 33 clubs comprised of women and men throughout the State. With over 81,000 average annual volunteer hours, Altrusa clubs in Texas have a direct fiscal impact of almost two and a half million dollars.
Anyone interested in Altrusa is invited to contact Debbie Llacuna to attend and learn about the organization.
Altrusa of Copperas Cove meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Giovanni’s Restaurant, 115 W. Business Highway 190, Copperas Cove. For more information on Altrusa, call Llacuna at 254-290-6277.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.