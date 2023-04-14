Altrusa

Debbie Llacuna, left, president of Altrusa Copperas Cove, poses for a photo with Angea Carroll, charter member of Altrusa Copperas Cove. The Club is celebrating 32 years of community and international service on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Trinity Worship Center, Fellowship Hall.

 Courtesy Photo

Members of one of Copperas Cove’s service organizations will celebrate their 32nd birthday from 1-3 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall at the Trinity Worship Center, 1802 Martin Luther King Drive, Copperas Cove.

Altrusa International of Copperas Cove, Inc., was founded in 1991. The public is invited to celebrate with the organization.

