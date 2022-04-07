Local volunteers, several service organizations, and local businesses filled the Copperas Cove City Park last Saturday. They shared the same passion of not only keeping Copperas Cove beautiful but keeping Texas beautiful as well.
Volunteers came out for an annual event that was hosted by the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission, an organization that believes the best way to prevent litter is through education.
Last Saturday’s event is known as the Don’t Mess With Texas Trash Off, an annual event that was created 37 years ago as a way to get Texans motivated and to take pride in keeping roads, highways and parks clean from litter.
“We tell people come on out and give us five minutes of your time and you can go out there and make a difference picking up trash, because it is very rewarding, and when you drive by that location, you can say I picked up that trash,” said Roxanne Flores-Achmad, director of KCCB.
In total, 133 volunteers removed 1,020 pounds of trash and 60 pounds of recycled materials from Cove City park and the nearby roadway.
Hayley Sawyer came out with her mom to help keep Texas and Copperas Cove beautiful.
“I just feel like that we should always try our best to keep our community as clean as possible, so that everybody can enjoy it,” Sawyer said.
Area resident Ashley Correia came out with her family to help with the cleanup event.
“I come out and bring my kids so they learn how to keep their neighborhood clean and community clean, and to teach them about community service,” she said.
The Correias won an award for the most unusual object found.
Nathan Garner won a $500 dollar grant that was sponsored by Hillshire Farms, also known as Youth Serve America Allowance Grant and that money will help KCCB revitalize its “Adopt a Roadside, Adopt a Park, Adopt a Spot program”, and that money will help purchase supplies and signs. He also helped secure another $500 grant from the Fort Hood Thrift shop.
“It means we can help people understand how dirty places can be, and help them understand how important it is to keep these places clean,”he said.
Several awards were given out. The youngest participant award at the Don’t Mess with Texas Trash Off was an 18-month-old named Arianna. The largest group award went to the Copperas Cove Police Department.
Police Chief Eddie Wilson, officers and staff from the Copperas Cove Police Department. They helped clean up Cove City Park, and cleaned up a portion of West Avenue B in Copperas Cove, that portion of the road was adopted by the Cove Police Department.
“When you get into our line of work it is a commitment to service, and that service extends beyond normal working hours,” Wilson said. “Our officers, civilian staff, and communications officers are always involved with these events. Their service goes beyond what they do on a day to day basis.”
Flores-Achmad thanked the organizations that make the event happen.
“We could not do this without all of the volunteers and TxDOT and Keep Texas Beautiful because they provide all of the supplies for us. We are honored to be an affiliate with Keep Texas Beautiful,” she said.
