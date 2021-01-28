Sections of eastern Copperas Cove may look noticeably cleaner after a small army of volunteers pitched in last weekend to pick up more than a thousand pounds of trash during the city’s first annual MLK Service Day Roadside Cleanup event.
A grand total of 102 volunteers collected 1,275 pounds of rubbish during the two-hour effort that included the grounds and roadsides near McAlister’s Deli, Raising Cane’s restaurant, Cinergy Cinemas, USAA (United Services Automobile Association) and Lone Star Pediatric Dental.
The clean-up campaign was hosted by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) and sponsored by The Mission Continues, a national nonprofit organization that connects military veterans with new missions in under-resourced communities.
Similar to other cleanup drives conducted throughout the year by KCCB, this event was the city’s first time to participate in the special MLK Day service program.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated annually on the third Monday in January, although the slain civil rights leader was born on Jan. 15, 1929. MLK Day was designated as a national day of service in 1994 and has become known as a day for volunteer groups nationwide to follow King’s legacy of service by serving their own communities.
“This is our first time doing a cleanup in conjunction with MLK Service Day,” said KCCB executive director Roxanne Flores-Achmad, as bundled-up volunteers gathered on a chilly morning in the McAlister’s Deli parking lot to register for the 8 a.m. event. “The holiday is actually on Monday, but we’re doing it here on Saturday. It’s a good way to provide service to the community.”
In the vacant field across from Cinergy Cinemas, Jordan Hendrix of Killeen was following his 4-year-old son, Jordan Jr., with a plastic trash bag as the boy skillfully wielded a long-handled trash grabber and deposited item after item inside.
“He wasn’t too happy about it earlier, because of the temperature and the weather,” the elder Hendrix said. “Now, as you can see, he’s really into it. He loves to help out. I guess he gets that from me and his mom ... once he warms up, he’s all in.
“He participated in the Copperas Cove Five Hills scholarship program, and he ended up winning Little Mister Five Hills in his category. This is one of the many service projects that Copperas Cove is involved in, so even though we don’t live in the city, it’s a great way to help out, and give back to the community.”
Joann Courtland, a Copperas Cove City Council member who also runs Operation Stand Down Central Texas, a nonprofit group that provides assistance for homeless military veterans and their families, was out bright and early Saturday to join what she said is an important community service project.
“I wanted to come out and show my support,” Courtland said. “This is my community, too, and it deserves to be clean and nice-looking.”
Cole Kelley, a Mormon missionary currently serving in Killeen, said he was invited to participate in the cleanup and was happy to do so.
“We were invited as missionaries to come out and help, and (I) thought it would be a good opportunity,” he said. “We like doing service and helping people, so might as well come on out, have a good time and help the community.”
Normally, about 100 people participate in KCCB’s various clean-up campaigns — the next scheduled event is a Waterway Cleanup on March 6 — with an average trash collection total of 500 pounds per event. Last week’s MLK event more than doubled that amount.
All collections were gathered and taken to the city’s solid waste transfer station by KCCB board members and other city employees.
“It was a great success,” Flores-Achmad said. “Thank you to The Mission Continues, KCCB, our solid waste department, and our volunteers who supported this event.”
