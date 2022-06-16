More than 100 volunteers turned out before the oppressive heat last Saturday and helped each other keep the city of Copperas Cove clean and looking its best for residents and visitors. The group of volunteers were scattered across the city doing various things as Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful held a trash pick up and beautification event at several locations in and around the city on June 11.
Last Saturday’s volunteer force included the president and vice president of the Copperas Cove Citizens Police Academy.
“We wanted to be more active and get involved in more volunteer opportunities,” said the group’s vice president, Robert Rodriguez.
The president of the academy, Don Whittenberger, said he has helped out often.
“I have done events to help keep Copperas Cove beautiful in the past through my Holy Family Catholic Church here in Cove,” he said. “It is great to be out here making a difference with members of the Citizens Police Academy.
Volunteers all met in the parking lot in front of McAlister’s Deli. Some stayed in the parking lot area and picked up trash there as well as along Robert Griffin III Drive, such as Selena Norrington.
Selena Norrington came out to help at the event with her son’s football team — the Copperas Cove Colts — that is a part of the Texas AAU Youth Football League.
“We sponsor many events free of charge to our community,” Norrington said. “It is great to come out here and keep our city clean with our organization. This is the first time that I and the team are participating in a KCCB event.”
According to the team’s Facebook page, the Copperas Cove Colts is a community-based club meant to increase community togetherness and help raise the best children it can for our community.
KCCB officials said the volunteers collected a total of 640 pounds of trash during the event.
Another group of volunteers went to Heritage Park near the vicinity of Pleasant Lane and Farm-to-Market 116 to clean that park as well as paint over graffiti.
One of the volunteers utilizing her talents and interest in painting was Cynthia Allen and her son, Jude.
“I like making a difference, and I like painting,” Cynthia said. “We love coming out to and helping out at these events.”
Yet another group helped prep garden beds for future planting at Copperas Cove City Park.
Samantha Jones is a member of KCCB who was at the event.
“It is an amazing opportunity and a way to give back to the community,” she said.
Eliza and Myles Ashby also came out to support KCCB and pick up trash around the parking lot of McAlister’s Deli.
“It is my second time coming to an event, and I like helping,” Myles said.
For Eliza, she believed it was her first.
“It is my first time, but I think that I did one when I was much younger,”
Eliza is going to be in sixth grade in the fall at Copperas Cove Junior High School, and Myles will be a sophomore at Copperas Cove High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.